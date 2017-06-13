Nighthawks rally past Mountaineers

Tuesday, June 13th

MONTPELIER, Vt. -- The Upper Valley Nighthawks used an eight run eighth inning to rally past the Vermont Mountaineers 9-4 in the first meeting of the season between the NECBL rivals Tuesday night at Montpelier Rec Field.

Vermont (3-2) built a 4-1 lead after five innings thanks in part to solo home runs by Chase Grant and Ryan Hoogerwerf in the second and fifth innings.

It stayed 4-1 until the top of the eighth when Upper Valley (3-2) erupted for eight runs, all with two outs. Four hits, four walks, an error and a hit by pitch all contributed to the rally.

Anthony Gordina drove in the Nighthawks first run of the night with a solo home run in the top of the second.