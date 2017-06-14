Residents back home after hazmat situation in Colchester

The area is now considered safe according to Colchester police after a tree excavator hit an underground propane tank on Marble Island Road in Mallets Bay.

Neighbors Channel 3 spoke with this morning credit Colchester Fire Department and Police with handling the situation swiftly.

"I heard the sound and didn't know what it was cause there was so much going on in the area but they said we have to leave the house. At the moment it was scary but once I got outside they did an incredible job. They had this thing so well under control from the beginning that I don't think anyone felt scared just wondered what was going on," says Deborah Shapiro, resident.

The incident lasted 11 hours with fire crews leaving at 11:30 Tuesday night.