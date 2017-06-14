Louisiana congressman shot during baseball practice

Lousiana Congressman Steve Scalise was shot in the hip Wednesday morning during a congressional baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia. Several other people were also wounded, including a member of Texas Rep. Roger Williams' staff and law enforcement personnel.

It happened at about 7 a.m. Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Arizona, said the gunman had a rifle and a lot of ammo. Flake said Scalise, 51, was playing second base when he was shot by a man standing off the third-base side of the field. Flake said after Scalise was hit, he dragged himself into the outfield.

We do not know the identity of the shooter or the motive at this time. Capitol Police said officers who were part of Scalise's security detail returned fire and wounded the shooter, who was taken into custody.

Scalise's office said Wednesday morning that the congressman was undergoing surgery and was in stable condition.

Scalise is the current U.S. House majority whip. He represents Louisiana's 1st congressional district and has been serving in Congress since 2008. President Trump tweeted that Scalise was badly injured but will fully recover.

Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana, a true friend and patriot, was badly injured but will fully recover. Our thoughts and prayers are with him. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 14, 2017

U.S. Capitol Police say they have a "robust police presence" around the Capitol and the building is still open.

Witnesses described hearing dozens of shots and said the gunman first fired into the air before shooting at people on the field.

WCAX News spoke with Bob Rogan, the chief of staff for Rep. Peter Welch, D-Vermont. He says Congressman Welch was in his apartment at the time of the shooting and was shocked to hear that Scalise was shot. Rogan says that Welch has worked closely with Scalise. They served on the Energy and Commerce Committee together and sat next to each other. Rogan says Scalise also was very helpful to Congressman Welch during the recovery from Tropical Storm Irene. Rogan says Scalise offered insight from Hurricane Katrina to help guide Vermont's leadership.