Sanders 'sickened' to learn shooting suspect was campaign volunteer

The man identified as the Virginia shooter had apparently volunteered on Sen. Bernie Sanders' presidential campaign. Sanders said he was sickened by the "despicable act."

Lousiana Congressman Steve Scalise was shot in the hip Wednesday morning during a congressional baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia. He was in stable condition Wednesday afternoon. Several other people were also wounded, including a member of Texas Rep. Roger Williams' staff and Capitol Police officers. Five people were taken to the hospital, including the shooter, who President Trump said has died.

It happened at about 7 a.m. Witnesses described hearing dozens of shots and said the gunman first fired into the air before shooting at people on the field. Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Arizona, said the shooter had a rifle and a lot of ammo. Flake said Scalise, 51, was playing second base when he was shot by the man standing off the third-base side of the field. Flake said after Scalise was hit, he dragged himself into the outfield. Flake and others said they took cover in a dugout and it was several minutes before anyone could reach Scalise to try to help him.

Capitol Police said officers who were part of Scalise's security detail returned fire and wounded the shooter. Speaking from the White House at about 11:30 a.m., President Trump said the suspect was dead. Government officials have identified the shooter as James T. Hodgkinson, 66, of Illinois. The FBI and law enforcement officials say they have not yet identified a motive for the shooting. However, Rep. Jeff Duncan was approached by a man he suspects was the shooter before the incident who asked him if the players were Republicans or Democrats.

Hodgkinson was apparently a Bernie Sanders supporter. The Vermont senator released a statement saying: "I have just been informed that the alleged shooter at the Republican baseball practice is someone who apparently volunteered on my presidential campaign. I am sickened by this despicable act. Let me be as clear as I can be. Violence of any kind is unacceptable in our society and I condemn this action in the strongest possible terms." Sanders also paid tribute to Capitol Police for their response to the shooting and said his hopes and prayers are with Scalise and others who were wounded.

Scalise is the current U.S. House majority whip. He represents Louisiana's 1st congressional district and has been serving in Congress since 2008. Scalise's office said Wednesday morning that the congressman was undergoing surgery and was in stable condition.

"Prior to entering surgery, the whip was in good spirits and spoke to his wife by phone. He is grateful for the brave actions of U.S. Capitol Police, first responders and colleagues," his office said in a statement.

President Trump tweeted that Scalise was badly injured but will fully recover.

U.S. Capitol Police say the officers wounded at the baseball practice are in good condition and their injuries are not life-threatening. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Illinois, credited Capitol Police officers on the scene of the shooting, saying had they not been there, it "would have been a massacre." Capitol Police say they have a "robust police presence" around the Capitol and the building is still open.

WCAX News spoke with Bob Rogan, the chief of staff for Rep. Peter Welch, D-Vermont. He says Congressman Welch was in his apartment at the time of the shooting and was shocked to hear that Scalise was shot. Rogan says that Welch has worked closely with Scalise. They served on the Energy and Commerce Committee together and sat next to each other. Rogan says Scalise also was very helpful to Congressman Welch during the recovery from Tropical Storm Irene. Rogan says Scalise offered insight from Hurricane Katrina to help guide Vermont's leadership.

Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-New York, said, "I join with the majority leader in offering our prayers for those who are injured. I was absolutely shaken by the news of a shooting early this morning at the baseball field in Alexandria."

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-New York, released a statement that said, "The horrific shooting this morning took all of us by surprise, and I am praying for my friend Steve Scalise, the U.S. Capitol Police, and the other victims who were injured in this senseless act of violence."

In a statement, Rep. Annie Kuster, D-New Hampshire, called the violence horrifying and said, "My thoughts and prayers are with my colleague, Representative Scalise, and all those injured."

The president called for unity after the shooting, saying we are strongest when "we work together for the common good." On the House floor Wednesday morning, members of Congress said a prayer for the victims.

The Republicans were on the baseball field practicing for a game Thursday against the congressional Democrats. The bipartisan charity event is a longstanding tradition in Washington.