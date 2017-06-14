Quantcast

Governor signs ethics bill into law

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Vermont Gov. Phil Scott has signed into law a bill establishing a state ethics commission.

The measure creates a five-member commission that reviews cases of unethical behavior. The commission would then have the power to send cases to the attorney general's office. Vermont is one of the few states without an ethics commission.

Included in the law is a call for statewide candidates to release their tax returns. It also requires lawmakers to disclose sources of income above $5,000.

Opponents say the disclosure requirements will turn some people away from running for office. Supporters say the measure will rebuild confidence in the political process and help lawmakers avoid conflicts of interest.

Scott signed the bill on Wednesday.

