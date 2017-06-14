New Workforce Development director in Vermont

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Vermont's Labor Department has a new director of its Workforce Development Division.

David Lahr, a longtime department employee, has served for the last five years as assistant director of the division. Department Commissioner Lindsay Kurrle says Lahr was integral in two very large Workforce Development reorganizations that successfully mitigated federal cuts to the division, and produced the footprint the department uses today to deliver training and assistance services.

Lahr said one of his priorities is to make sure that Vermonters' skills are matching with new technologies and the needs of businesses.

