Quantcast

Chester road reopens after chemical spill - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Chester road reopens after chemical spill

Posted: Updated:
CHESTER, Vt. -

A section of a main stretch in Chester finally reopened Wednesday at about noon after a chemical spill there Tuesday.

The area impacted was Route 103 from Exit 6 to the village. It was closed Tuesday.

The fire chief says the spilled chemicals came from a waste cleanup truck. He says they think they are sodium nitrate and acid. Wednesday morning crews were awaiting another truck to come and remove the chemicals so the road could reopen.

Related Story:

Police investigate hazmat incident in Chester

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.