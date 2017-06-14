Chester road reopens after chemical spill

A section of a main stretch in Chester finally reopened Wednesday at about noon after a chemical spill there Tuesday.

The area impacted was Route 103 from Exit 6 to the village. It was closed Tuesday.

The fire chief says the spilled chemicals came from a waste cleanup truck. He says they think they are sodium nitrate and acid. Wednesday morning crews were awaiting another truck to come and remove the chemicals so the road could reopen.

Related Story:

Police investigate hazmat incident in Chester