Gov. Scott to sign ethics bill into law

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Vermont Gov. Phil Scott is going to sign into law a bill establishing a state ethics commission.

The bill creates a five-member commission that reviews cases of unethical behavior. The commission would then have the power to send cases to the attorney general's office. Vermont is one of the few states without an ethics commission.

Included in the bill is a call for statewide candidates to release their tax returns. The bill also requires lawmakers to disclose sources of income above $5,000.

Opponents of the bill say the disclosure requirements will turn some people away from running for office. Supporters say the bill will rebuild confidence in the political process and help lawmakers avoid conflicts of interest.

Scott is scheduled to sign the bill Wednesday.

