Vermont to get $700K to help with contamination cleanup

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. (AP) - Vermont is going to get $700,000 from the Environmental Protection Agency to help assess and clean up contaminated properties.

Deb Szaro, the acting regional administrator for the EPA, is joining the heads of Vermont's Agency of Natural Resources and Department of Conservation, and others, in Bellows Falls at the Robinson Paper Mill on Thursday afternoon.

The money will go toward cleaning up contaminated sites and improving economic development.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.