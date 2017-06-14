Quantcast

Vermont to get $700K to help with contamination cleanup - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Vermont to get $700K to help with contamination cleanup

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. (AP) - Vermont is going to get $700,000 from the Environmental Protection Agency to help assess and clean up contaminated properties.

Deb Szaro, the acting regional administrator for the EPA, is joining the heads of Vermont's Agency of Natural Resources and Department of Conservation, and others, in Bellows Falls at the Robinson Paper Mill on Thursday afternoon.

The money will go toward cleaning up contaminated sites and improving economic development.

