Campaign kicks off in Vermont state's attorney race

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - The race for a Vermont state's attorney is kicking off more than a year before the 2018 primary election.

The Burlington Free Press reports Chittenden County State's Attorney Sarah George has launched her campaign to retain her position.

Colchester lawyer Ted Kenney says he is considering a run but hasn't made a determination as of Monday. Kenney says he'll make a decision in the next month, saying he's leaning toward running.

George says she has raised about $15,000 for her campaign since her January appointment, with the opioid epidemic one of her priorities.

George was appointed by Republican Gov. Phil Scott. Kenney had also sought an appointment to the post.

The primary election is Aug. 14, 2018.

