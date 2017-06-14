Quantcast

NH mental health bill to be signed into law

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu is going to sign into law a bill a bill to improve the state's mental health system and reform the Division of Children, Youth and Families.

The measure would require the state Department of Health and Human Services to develop a 10-year plan for mental health services, relative to due process rights of people subjected to involuntary emergency admissions and to reports of abuse and neglect.

It also requires a commission to review child abuse fatalities.

The signing was scheduled Wednesday.

