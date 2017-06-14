Quarry worker suffers minor injuries in explosion

Police say an explosion at a Vermont marble quarry left a worker with minor injuries.

It happened Wednesday at about 9:30 a.m. at Vermont Quarries in Danby.

Vermont State Police say a worker was disposing of blasting caps when there was an explosion that injured him in the face. Kenneth Williams, 51, of Granville, New York, was treated at the hospital for minor injuries and released. Police say he was wearing his safety goggles when the blast happened.

The Vermont State Police Bomb Squad was called in to dispose of the leftover explosives. They finished securing the scene at about 4:30 p.m.

Police say the explosion happened in a secluded location and there was no public safety risk.

The U.S. Department of Labor, Mine Safety and Health Administration said Vermont Quarries faces penalties for improper disposal and possession of explosives without a permit, and for failure to train because Williams was not trained to dispose of explosives.