Documents: Vt. shooting suspect involved in drug trafficking

The man accused of killing a UVM student back in 2015 will be extradited to Vermont. The government does not release mug shots or allow our cameras in the courtroom so we can't show you his picture.

Federal prosecutors say Richard Monroe shot Kevin DeOliveira, 23, in his Burlington apartment on Greene Street. The government is calling it an execution-style killing over a drug debt. The alleged shooter was also a student, attending Champlain College at the time.

Newly filed court paperwork shows Monroe allegedly fled Vermont after the murder. He was discovered in Dell City, Texas. The feds say border patrol footage shows him repeatedly traveling between the U.S. and Mexico. The feds say since 2014, Monroe has continuously engaged in drug trafficking. He has a history of violence and they say a witness will testify Monroe confessed to murdering DeOliveira.

Monroe waived a detention hearing in Texas where he was arrested. U.S. Marshals will now bring him back to Vermont but a date has not yet been finalized for his arraignment.

