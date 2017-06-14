Small dog dies after bear attack in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, Vt. (AP) - A Vermont game warden says a bear attacked and fatally wounded a small dog in southern Vermont last month in the latest of several bear encounters in northern New England this spring.

The warden says the attack in Wilmington was highly unusual.

He says a woman let the 15-pound (6.8-kilogram) dog out of the house at 5:30 a.m. on May 31 when it started barking.

The warden tells the Brattleboro Reformer (http://bit.ly/2t2yA03 ) that the woman then saw the bear taking the dog into nearby woods. When she went to find the pet, she was confronted by the large bear that then disappeared into the woods.

The game warden found the mortally wounded dog in the woods. He says he'd heard of a bear with cubs that had been getting into garbage at a nearby home, but says there was nothing at this house to attract the bear.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.