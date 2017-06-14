Quantcast

Vt. woman accused of drugged driving with kids in car - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Vt. woman accused of drugged driving with kids in car

Posted: Updated:
Andrea Palmateer Andrea Palmateer
BENNINGTON, Vt. -

Police say a Bennington woman was driving under the influence of drugs when she was stopped with her three young children in the car.

Vermont State Police got a report of a possible drunk driver in Pownal. Police caught up with the vehicle in Bennington. They arrested the driver, Andrea Palmateer, 26, of Bennington, for driving under the influence of drugs. Police say Palmateer's children, ages 3, 7 and 9, were in the car.

She faces charges of reckless endangerment and DUI-drugs.

Police say the children were placed in the care of a relative and were not hurt.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.