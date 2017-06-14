Vt. woman accused of drugged driving with kids in car

Police say a Bennington woman was driving under the influence of drugs when she was stopped with her three young children in the car.

Vermont State Police got a report of a possible drunk driver in Pownal. Police caught up with the vehicle in Bennington. They arrested the driver, Andrea Palmateer, 26, of Bennington, for driving under the influence of drugs. Police say Palmateer's children, ages 3, 7 and 9, were in the car.

She faces charges of reckless endangerment and DUI-drugs.

Police say the children were placed in the care of a relative and were not hurt.