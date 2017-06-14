New Hampshire budget negotiators reach deal

By HOLLY RAMER

Associated Press

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - House and Senate budget negotiators have agreed on an $11.7 billion two-year spending plan, and members are expected to sign off on the deal Thursday.

The compromise bills - the spending plan and a companion bill making necessary policy changes - will then go back to the full House and Senate for a vote.

The committee of conference started its work last week with an $11.8 billion budget passed by the Senate and an $11.9 billion plan that was backed by House leadership, but defeated by a small group of conservative Republicans and Democrats.

Republican negotiators said the deal addresses critical problems such as mental health care and the opioid drug crisis. Democrats complained that it cuts taxes for businesses while leaving too many others in need.

