New Wi-Fi added to North Country school buses keeps kids learning

In rural school districts, bus rides can take a lot of time out of a student's day. One district in the North Country has been working to make use of that extra time to keep students learning.

Last year, the Beekmantown Central School District put Wi-Fi on six of its buses with the longest routes. Bus riders say it not only got students working on homework but improved their behavior.

For some kids in the Beekmantown Central School District, the commute to and from school on buses can take close to two hours. It not only takes away from their time to do homework, but bus drivers say bored kids are often distracting.

"Kids talking-- that doesn't bother anybody, and when it gets ugly, OK, then it kind of diverts my attention from what I should be doing and it makes it much harder," said Robert King, bus driver.

School officials say they may have found the solution. With funding from a state grant, they equipped half of their bus fleet with Wi-Fi, so that students can use it to do school work.

"Once you step on that bus you are cut off from everything else if you don't have that network access. For some students it may be the difference between finishing an assignment on time, because of their busy extra-curricular schedule," said Gary Lambert, 21st Century Learning director.

But it isn't an internet free-for-all. There are filters so students can't use it for social media or YouTube. Bus drivers say that since the Wi-Fi came onboard, they've had fewer students acting out.

"They have their laptops and they're talking back and forth-- that's what I refer to as happy sound. They're not at each other's throats and agitated. It works for me, works well," said King.

The rest of the buses will be getting Wi-Fi before the grant funding ends in July. After that, the school district will have to continue paying the data fees, $13 a month per bus. A new state grant could help cut the costs.

"The current cost would be cut almost in half for Beekmantown. It would be BOCES state aid reimbursable so that $13 a month would then go down to $7.50 a month," said Daniel Mannix, Beekmantown Central School District superintendent.

The school could change or reduce the data moving forward. They say they'll have to wait to determine just how much is needed and how much the district is willing to pay.