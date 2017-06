USA Luge brings it annual Slider Search to the Champlain Valley Exposition Saturday June 17th and Sunday June 18th from 9 a.m. to noon and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. The event is designed to identify children between the ages of 9 and 13 with the potential to become part of USA Luge's Junior Development Program.

More information and registration forms can be found on USA Luge's website:

http://www.teamusa.org/usa-luge/slider-search