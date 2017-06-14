NH woman pleads guilty to plotting to kill ex-boyfriend

Now there's a guilty plea for a woman accused of trying to hire a hit man to kill her ex-boyfriend's new girlfriend.

The Valley News reports Monique Earle pleaded guilty Wednesday to two felonies. Earle originally pleaded not guilty in January and was released on $100,000 bond.

Last year, she allegedly offered to pay an undercover officer to kill the other woman.

The 20-year-old served two years in prison for that scheme which was never carried out.

Earle was staying in a homeless shelter last fall and was also pregnant at the time.

