Quantcast

Investor accuses Vermont of covering up alleged fraud - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Investor accuses Vermont of covering up alleged fraud

Posted: Updated:

HYDE PARK, Vt. (AP) - An investor in a Vermont ski resort whose owner is accused of massive fraud has filed a lawsuit accusing the state of covering up the alleged fraud scheme.

Tony Sutton, of London, filed a civil suit on May 30 accusing the state regional center set up to oversee projects funded by foreign investors in a federal visa program of allowing the fraud to continue.

Vermont Public Radio reports (http://bit.ly/2rsxOwm) Sutton showed state officials documents in 2014 that he said suggested improper use of investor funds. The Securities and Exchange Commission in 2016 accused Jay Peak owner Ariel Quiros of Miami and former president Bill Stenger of misusing $200 million raised from foreign investors. Stenger has settled with the SEC. Quiros' lawyers have said he will be cleared of wrongdoing.

The state said Wednesday that it had not yet received the complaint.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.