Busy Colchester road to close for construction

COLCHESTER, Vt. -

A warning about traffic trouble in Colchester.

A road improvement project for Roosevelt Highway is scheduled to start Monday. It requires closing the road between Route 2A and Bay Road until Aug. 4.

VTrans says drivers will run into significant delays and they're asking people to seek other routes.

The road work will continue through the fall and into next summer.

