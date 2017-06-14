Scott still not ready to sign new pot proposal

Vermont's governor is not ready to sign off on a cannabis compromise quite yet. He says a new proposal to legalize marijuana put forward by key lawmakers does address many of his concerns, but not all.

Gov. Phil Scott, R-Vermont, wouldn't provide many specifics as to his criticisms, saying he would share those with the lawmakers. But he did say he believes lawmakers put forward too quick a timeline for a commission set to report on how the state could legalize retail sale like in Colorado.

"It needs to take as much time as it needs to make sure we get this right, this is a huge policy shift for us as a state, the fist in the nation that would do so by legislative action, so I think we have to get this right," said Scott.

Lawmakers and Scott hope to sort out an agreement before next week's veto session.

The other big issue for that scheduled two-day session: how to ensure savings on a major shift in health care policies for teachers. The governor and lawmakers finally met Tuesday on that issue. Despite the struggle to even sit down together at the negotiating table, Scott insists the sides will work out a deal.

Related Story:

Will Vermont's governor accept a cannabis compromise?