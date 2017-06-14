Quantcast

Phish drummer wins Maine election

LINCOLNVILLE, MAINE -

It's party time in Maine for Phish's drummer.

Jon Fishman now lives in Lincolnville, Maine, a coastal town with just over 2,000 people. Tuesday, he was one of two people elected town assessor.

It's a three-year term. Fishman came in second with 356 votes.

