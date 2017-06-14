Royalton residents vote for school merger

A revote in Royalton has reversed the town's decision on a school merger.

Residents voted Tuesday to merge with the towns of Rochester and Bethel to create the White River Unified School District. The vote was 377-248.

Residents had shot it down earlier this year.

Now, the decision heads to Rochester which votes next Tuesday. Voters there passed the merger the first time around, but now they're reconsidering.

If Rochester votes to continue with the merger, the new school district will begin next summer.

Related Stories:

Royalton residents petition for school merger revote