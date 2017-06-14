Moose hanging out in downtown Stowe removed

A moose hanging out in downtown Stowe has been moved.
The Fish & Wildlife Department says it tranquilized and relocated the young bull moose which they say was lingering just outside the downtown for weeks.
They say they had to do that because it wasn't heading into the woods on its own and the area has a large amount of recreational use.
It now has a new home in the Northeast Kingdom.
