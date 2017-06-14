Quantcast

Vt. governor honors young hero who spotted Barre fire - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Vt. governor honors young hero who spotted Barre fire

Posted: Updated:
BARRE, Vt. -

A young hero was honored at the Statehouse Wednesday afternoon.

Five-year-old Gabriel DeJesus of Barre received the Governor's Citizen Action Award.

WCAX introduced you to the kindergartener a couple of weeks ago when he was spotted a fire in Barre.

Fire officials say his sharp eye helped stop the fire from spreading downtown.

Governor Phil Scott, R-Vermont, says we can all learn something from Gabriel.

"Gabriel showing wisdom much beyond his years spoke up that day. He knew something was wrong and took it upon himself to say something," said Scott.

Reporter Pricilla Liguori: What's it like to be a 5-year- old hero?

Gabriel: (Thumbs up.)

Gabriel was also given a tour of a fire truck as a thank you for speaking up about seeing smoke.

Scott says the boy's actions should remind Vermonters to step up when something is wrong.

Related Story:

5 year-old credited with alerting authorities to Barre fire

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.