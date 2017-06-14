Vt. governor honors young hero who spotted Barre fire

A young hero was honored at the Statehouse Wednesday afternoon.

Five-year-old Gabriel DeJesus of Barre received the Governor's Citizen Action Award.

WCAX introduced you to the kindergartener a couple of weeks ago when he was spotted a fire in Barre.

Fire officials say his sharp eye helped stop the fire from spreading downtown.

Governor Phil Scott, R-Vermont, says we can all learn something from Gabriel.

"Gabriel showing wisdom much beyond his years spoke up that day. He knew something was wrong and took it upon himself to say something," said Scott.

Reporter Pricilla Liguori: What's it like to be a 5-year- old hero?

Gabriel: (Thumbs up.)

Gabriel was also given a tour of a fire truck as a thank you for speaking up about seeing smoke.

Scott says the boy's actions should remind Vermonters to step up when something is wrong.

Related Story:

5 year-old credited with alerting authorities to Barre fire