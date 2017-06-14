Gunman targets Republican lawmakers outside Washington

Gunfire rang out at a Congressional baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia, Wednesday morning. Five people were hit, including House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana, who was shot in the hip. Scalise was in critical condition Wednesday afternoon after undergoing surgery.

"He dragged himself after he had been shot from near second base about 10 to 15 yards into the field just to be farther away from the gunman," said Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Arizona.

Lawmakers practicing for the annual bipartisan charity game ran for cover.

"Until somebody said, 'Run! He's got a gun!' I was in the batter's box," said Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Illinois.

U.S. Capitol Police returned fire, killing the shooter. He was identified as James Hodgkinson, 66, of Illinois. A congressman says the gunman approached him in the parking lot and asked which political party was practicing.

"I responded that it was a Republican team practicing and he proceeded to shoot Republicans. Take that for what it's worth," said Rep. Jeff Duncan, R-South Carolina.

Investigators are still looking into the gunman's motives, but he posted anti-Trump sentiments on his social media and had volunteered for Bernie Sanders' presidential campaign.

"I am sickened by this despicable act," said Sen. Sanders, I-Vermont.

Democrats practicing on a nearby field stopped to pray when they heard what happened. President Trump called for unity.

"Everyone who serves in our nation's capital is here because, above all, they love our country," the president said.

"We are united in our shock, we are united in our anguish," said Rep. Paul Ryan, R-U.S. House Speaker. "An attack on one of us is an attack on all of us."

Lawmakers say the game will go on Thursday as planned.

"We can't let haters win," said Rep. Pat Meehan, R-Pennsylvania. "And we won't. We'll play."

Security measures are stepped up around the Capitol in response to the shooting.

----

SANDERS DENOUNCES VIOLENCE OF FORMER VOLUNTEER

Investigators say the gunfire that shattered the peace of a congressional baseball practice came from one of Sen. Bernie Sanders' political revolutionaries enlisted along the campaign trail in Iowa.

"I have just been informed that the alleged shooter at the Republican baseball practice is someone who apparently volunteered on my presidential campaign," Sanders said Wednesday afternoon. "I am sickened by this despicable act."

Federal campaign disclosures indicate James Hodgkinson did not get paid for his volunteer work. It's unclear exactly what role he played with the campaign but it does not appear to have been a substantial one.

Sanders says any supporter that resorts to violence fails to understand his message.

"Violence of any kind is unacceptable in our society and I condemn this action in the strongest possible terms. Real change can only come about through nonviolent action, and anything else runs counter to our most deeply held American values," Sanders said.

Sanders is well-known in his home city for being able to whip supporters into a political fervor. We wanted to know if voters thought he or any other politician should tone down the rhetoric in light of the shooting.

"Yeah, I don't know," said Leslie Meyer of Jeffersonville.

"There are crazy people everywhere making decisions on either side of the fence, I don't think it's a political issue," said Kendra Bowen of Charlotte.

"Senator Sanders is excellent at exciting people," said Tom Powell, a forensic psychologist.

Powell says that means getting supporters involved by joining a campaign or even just voting.

"That's excitement, in contrast, I would say that people who incite folks to action are those with more nefarious or negative intentions," Powell said.

That, he says, describes some politicians but not Sanders.

Powell says in big enough groups there are always outliers and an attack perpetrated by a Sanders supporter is more likely to stem from issues in their personal life than the politician.

Powell did say the most unusual element about the alleged shooter is his age. Hodgkinson was 66, much older than the profile for someone who commits a shooting like the one Wednesday.

Middlebury College Political Science Professor Matt Dickinson says Sanders handled the tragedy well, and he doesn't see any political implications for the senator in the near or short-term.

----

WELCH: SCALISE HAD VERMONT'S BACK

The sudden shooting Wednesday morning of a congressman and four other people stunned Vermont's Peter Welch.

"There's some indication that he was an anti-Trump person, which is very alarming because this would make this a politically motivated shooting," said Welch, D-Vermont.

Welch doesn't play in the annual congressional baseball game but often spends time with colleagues at the field during practices. He was still at his apartment Wednesday morning when the gunman opened fire.

Among those shot was Louisiana Rep. Steve Scalise, who Welch says had Vermont's back during a time of need-- a tropical storm recovery.

"After Irene, Steve was there. And I've never forgotten that," Welch said. "And I just want Vermonters to know that this is a man whose politics I disagree with, but helped us when we needed help."

Other Vermont leaders expressed shock and sadness.

"It really is concerning when you see the amount of frustration, the anger that's in our world and in our country, and that devolves into this violence," said Gov. Phil Scott, R-Vermont.

Across the lake, New York Rep. Elise Stefanik works with whip leader Scalise. She says after the shooting she's concerned about adequate security in district offices across the country. And it's time to put politics aside.

"It's shocking and it's scary for all of my colleagues," Stefanik said. "We are coming together."

Vermont's Congressman says it won't change the job.

Reporter Tyler Dumont: Congressman, this is not the first time a gunman has gone after a member of Congress. You look at Gabby Giffords a number of years ago. Does this change your sense of security?"

Rep. Peter Welch: It doesn't, it doesn't... It's not just that I feel safe, but that's the joy of the job: talking to Vermonters, listening to them, getting out of this Washington bubble. So, it won't change things for me and I don't think it will change this for most of my colleagues.

There have been no major changes in personal security for the congressional delegation as of yet.

----

SUNUNU: IT'S JUST SENSELESS

Gov. Chris Sununu, R-New Hampshire, called the violence in Virginia senseless. Our Adam Sullivan spoke with Sununu one-on-one to get his reaction to the shooting and his thoughts on President Trump.

Reporter Adam Sullivan: First of all, your reaction to the shooting in Virginia?

Gov. Chris Sununu: It is devastating. It really is. I think first and foremost, we have to make sure that our thoughts and prayers are going out to the victims, them as individuals, their families. I can only imagine what they are going through. And it is a reminder to all of us that we have to stay vigilant during these times. Making sure not only that we are aware of public officials but in our communities and as individuals. So again, our thoughts and prayers to the victims and that really is the focus here today.

Adam Sullivan: It seems like this is a targeted attack and it seems like it highlights a great divide in this country. I'm wondering if you agree and if so, how do you heal those wounds?

Gov. Chris Sununu: It does appear that it may have been targeted. And that is a whole different level of concern. But what I focus on here in New Hampshire is staying positive and working with others and making sure that people know that they have a voice at the table what ever the issues may be and whatever the issue of the day is. I can't answer for the very negative politics that you see down in Washington. With an attack like this, there is nothing political about it. It's just senseless. It is. It is a senseless act of violence and, again, our thoughts and prayers are with the families and the victims and hope for their speedy recovery back.

Adam Sullivan: I noticed that the president's statement to the country was very positive, as well.

Gov. Chris Sununu: It has to be. During tough times, as an elected official, I believe one of our jobs is to stay optimistic, to stay motivated. Let people know that during the toughest times that is when we have to stand up the brightest. And remember that we are in the greatest country in the world. We are in a place where we can have such impact on our lives and our communities in such a positive way. It's times like this where we have to come together and stand together to let people know that we won't stand for this, that we won't be intimidated by this time of senseless violence. And again, it is incumbent upon all of us, not just as elected officials but individuals in our communities to stay together, stay positive and focus on the victims here and make sure that they come back in a speedy and healthy way.

Adam Sullivan: Finally, you've been a supporter of the president throughout your campaign, throughout your six months in office. You continue to support him today. You are meeting with members of his administration. What do you say to the person who will never support the president, or never support fellow Republicans for that matter, just because they are someone else?

Gov. Chris Sununu: I believe that everybody has a voice and everybody has good ideas. One thing I try to tell folks at the Statehouse is that we don't have all the answers there. And so we have to keep going outside ourselves and asking questions and going to the stakeholders and going to the public. Whether you are talking about mental health or education, whatever the issue might be, by bringing everyone to the table that is always a good way to get things done. It doesn't mean you are always going to agree. We know that. But you have to be able to be a good listener, making sure that you are incorporating folks' ideas. And when you do decide what path to go down, you can explain it, you can back it up and make sure that it isn't just political. That what you are doing is truly in the best interest of your community or your state.

Adam Sullivan: Governor, thank you very much for your time.

Related Story:

Sanders 'sickened' to learn shooting suspect was campaign volunteer