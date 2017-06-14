Balancing summer fun and structure for kids

At many Vermont schools, this is the last week of classes. Summer vacation can be fun and exciting for kids but it can also be stressful for parents. So how do you strike balance between summer fun and structure when school is out? We got some expert advice from Dr. David Rettew, a child psychiatrist at the UVM Medical Center. Watch the video to see.
