Police: Vt. man charged with DUI after crashing car with child inside

NORTH BENNINGTON, Vt. -

An alleged drunk driver is accused of crashing into a utility pole with a child in the car.

State police say 33-year-old Trevor Marshall was driving on Route 67 in North Bennington Wednesday, just shy of the New York border.

That's when they say he went off the road, struck the pole and snapped it in half.

The child in the car was not injured.

Marshall was charged with DUI. 

