Fire alarm closes Randolph McDonald's

RANDOLPH, Vt. -

The McDonald's in Randolph was closed Wednesday.

A malfunction triggered the fire suppresion system Wednesday.

The store was closed for several hours, employees were treated at a local hospital for precautionary reasons and then released.

