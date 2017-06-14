Quantcast

Kitchen fire closes Randolph McDonald's

RANDOLPH, Vt. -

A kitchen fire closed the McDonald's in Randolph Wednesday.

Although the fire itself was relatively small, it did trigger the fire suppressant system dousing the store and some employees with chemicals.

Some had to be treated for minor injuries.

