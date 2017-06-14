Burlington City Council approves new fair policing policy

The Burlington City Council approved a new fair and impartial policing policy.

It says the police department won't ask people for their immigration status. Deputy Chief Shawn Burke says the department doesn't want to alienate those who are victims or witnesses of crime or keep them from coming forward in fear of deportation.

He tells us officers have been following this protocol anyway since 2010.

This official policy was created by the City Attorney, police commission and community members who attended public hearings.

"This policy is a very good policy. It sets out as a resource what officers need to do as it relates to if there were any inquiries that were to come to us from the federal officials," said Burke.

Burlington Police say Migrant Justice and the ACLU endorsed the policy.