Quantcast

Burlington City Council approves new fair policing policy - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Burlington City Council approves new fair policing policy

Posted: Updated:
BURLINGTON, Vt. -

The Burlington City Council approved a new fair and impartial policing policy.

It says the police department won't ask people for their immigration status. Deputy Chief Shawn Burke says the department doesn't want to alienate those who are victims or witnesses of crime or keep them from coming forward in fear of deportation.

He tells us officers have been following this protocol anyway since 2010.

This official policy was created by the City Attorney, police commission and community members who attended public hearings.

"This policy is a very good policy. It sets out as a resource what officers need to do as it relates to if there were any inquiries that were to come to us from the federal officials," said Burke.

Burlington Police say Migrant Justice and the ACLU endorsed the policy.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.