Vermont town approves school district merger

ROYALTON, Vt. (AP) - Voters in Royalton have approved a plan to merge with school districts in Bethel and Rochester, reversing an earlier vote.

Now voters in Rochester, who initially approved the plan, will revote Tuesday.

The Valley News reports (http://bit.ly/2s2cLiN ) that if the measure is approved in Rochester, the three towns will form the White River Unified School District.

Each town would continue to operate pre-K through fifth-grade elementary schools. Students in sixth through eighth grades would attend a middle school in Bethel. High schoolers would go to Royalton and Rochester would operate an experiential learning center.

A single school board would govern the district, which would operate under one budget.

Supporters have said the merger is needed to meet Act 46's standards of providing a high quality education that's equitable and efficient.

Information from: Lebanon Valley News, http://www.vnews.com

