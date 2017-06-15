Physicians urge men to go to the doctors more

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, women are 100 percent more likely than men to visit the doctor for annual examinations and preventive care. Some people believe it could be a "guy thing," but physicians say that needs to change.

Chris Dorman, 37, plays basketball at the Edge in South Burlington three times a week. He has been doing this for the last 17 years. He says he does everything he needs to do to stay healthy except one thing: he doesn't go to the doctor. The last time Dorman says he saw a physician was about five years ago.

"I think as men, typically, we tend to think that we can fix it ourselves," Dorman said. "And maybe we have that mindset."

There is some truth to that. According to a health survey by the CDC, 4.4 percent of men reported they have not seen their doctor in the last five years. That's compared to 2.9 percent of women. That could be a problem. The CDC says men have a shorter life expectancy than women and a higher chance of being diagnosed with heart disease and cancer. Men also have fewer infection-fighting cells, called T-cells, which might make their immune systems weaker than those of women.

Dr. Thomas Peterson of the UVM Medical Center, who specializes in family medicine, said, "They are less comfortable developing that coaching relationship with their provider and that is something that needs to be established."

Peterson says that relationship could help men get to the doctor sooner and even help them live longer.

"It's not unusual to present to the doctor or get to the doctor with a condition that has progressed or worsened then it used to be," Peterson said.