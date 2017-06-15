Environmental center replicates Henry David Thoreau's cabin

RUPERT, Vt. (AP) - A dedication ceremony is planned for a recently constructed replica of Henry David Thoreau's forest cabin in Vermont.

The dedication is set for July 12, the bicentennial birthday of the philosopher and author of "Walden." The Rutland Herald reports Merck Forest & Farmland Center, an environmental center in Rupert, is hosting the event.

The environmental center had previously sponsored construction workshops throughout last winter to create the replica of the cabin Thoreau built near Massachusetts' Walden Pond, where he lived from 1817 to 1862.

Marybeth Leu, the communications coordinator at Merck Forest, says Thoreau had a significant impact on modern-day environmentalism and his philosophy aligns closely with the environmental center's mission of self-reliance and intentional living.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.