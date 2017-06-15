NY public schools remain top spenders per student

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - New York's average per-pupil spending remains high compared to other states.

The fiscally conservative Empire Center reports that the $21,206 per pupil spent by New York public schools in the 2014-15 school year tops all states and exceeds the national average by 86 percent.

The Empire Center based its analysis on Census data released Wednesday.

New York's public elementary and secondary schools spent more than $64.8 billion last year, second to California.

