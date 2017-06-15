Joanne Mather Conroy named new CEO of Dartmouth-Hitchcock

LEBANON, N.H. (AP) - Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center is getting a new CEO.

Dr. Joanne Mather Conroy is currently CEO of Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington, Massachusetts. She previously held leadership posts at the Medical University of South Carolina College of Medicine, Atlantic Health System, and the Association of American Medical Colleges. She is a 1977 graduate of Dartmouth College.

Anne-Lee Verville, chairwoman of the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Board of Trustees, said the search committee and board were particularly impressed by Conroy's collaborative approach, communication skills, and demonstrated ability to think and work strategically to achieve key goals.

Conroy, who starts Aug. 7, will succeed Dr. James Weinstein, who is retiring.

