Stolen pickup found crashed in Coventry

COVENTRY, Vt. -

Police say a truck stolen in Derby was found crashed on the side of the road in Coventry.

Vermont State Police were called Wednesday morning to a report of a white pickup that went off the road near Coventry Station Road. Troopers found the wrecked truck but no driver. They say the truck crashed because it was going too fast. They later learned it had been stolen from the parking lot at L&R Automotive in Derby sometime overnight.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to call state police in Derby at 802-334-8881.

