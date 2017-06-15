Crash closes Route 100 in Duxbury

Police say a truck stolen in Derby was found crashed on the side of the road in Coventry.
A serious crash closed Route 100 in Duxbury Thursday morning.
Manufacturing in New York state rebounded this month to the highest level since 2014, another sign of strength for America's factories.
Republican Vermont Gov. Phil Scott says he has sent a counter proposal to lawmakers in response to the revised marijuana legalization proposal they sent to him last week.
Survivors of child molestation are urging lawmakers in New York to loosen the statute of limitations on lawsuits for past abuse.
Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center is getting a new CEO.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, women are 100 percent more likely than men to visit the doctor for annual examinations and preventive care.
The Vermont Association of Chiefs of Police has elected its first female president.
