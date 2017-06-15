Crash closes Route 100 in Duxbury

Quantcast

DUXBURY, Vt. -

Vermont State Police say a serious crash has closed Route 100 in Duxbury.

It happened Thursday morning near Turner Road.

It's not clear how long that busy spot near Waterbury will be closed. VTrans is advising motorists to find alternate routes.

