Warren woman killed in Duxbury crash

DUXBURY, Vt. -

Vermont State Police say a woman was killed in a crash that closed Route 100 in Duxbury.

It happened Thursday morning near Turner Road. Police say Karen Fleming, 53, was traveling north when her vehicle crossed the center line and collided with a truck. Fleming sustained fatal injures and the driver of the truck was not injured.

The crash is still under investigation.

The busy road was closed for several hours. It has since reopened.

