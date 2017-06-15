Salt consumption down but still too high

Americans are consuming less salt according to a study published in JAMA Internal Medicine. But the decrease is less about healthy choices and more about changes by manufacturers.

Researchers examined data on packed food and beverages purchased by 172,000 U.S. households. They found that between 2000 and 2014, the amount of sodium in the products Americans bought dropped 12 percent to less than 2,000 milligrams a day. But experts say that's still too much.

The data also showed that less than 2 percent of American households specifically bought packaged food and drinks with ideal amounts of sodium.

Most of the salt we eat comes from packaged foods and restaurant meals, which means it accumulates throughout the day.

Adults should consume no more than 2,300 milligrams of salt a day-- about 1 teaspoon. Ideally, it should be half that. Experts say most Americans ingest far too much-- about 3,400 milligrams daily.

Doctors recommend choosing low-salt foods, replacing salty snacks with fresh fruit and keeping track of how much salt you consume.

Click here for the study.