Pink slips at Keurig Green Mountain. Company officials say about 40 workers are being laid off in Vermont and 130 companywide as part of a "targeted headcount reduction."

The cuts are mostly administrative but some other jobs are affected as well. They span Keurig's facilities in Waterbury, South Burlington and Essex.

A spokesperson for Keurig Green Mountain told WCAX News, "Those whose jobs are affected will be supported through the transition and offered severance benefits including salary continuation."

The company attributed the cuts to a need to rebalance and reinvest in other areas of the company. They say there will be more news about that in the coming months.

"Vermont has been, and continues to be, a critical foundation for this company, providing a strong culture and a talented and hardworking employee base," a statement from Keurig read.