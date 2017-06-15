Compromise full-day kindergarten plan heads to Legislature

By HOLLY RAMER

Associated Press

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A group of New Hampshire lawmakers have agreed on a compromise plan to pay for full-day kindergarten, moving one of Republican Gov. Chris Sununu's priorities another step forward.

Nearly 75 percent of New Hampshire communities already offer full-day kindergarten, but the state only pays half the standard per-student amount for those pupils, or about $1,800. The amendment approved by a committee of conference on Thursday would provide an additional $1,100 per full-day kindergarten student, and legalizes the online lottery game Keno to help pay for it.

The plan guarantees the funding even if Keno revenues aren't enough. Democrats complained that the plan doesn't provide the full standard amount per pupil, but Republicans called it a solid first step.

The full House and Senate will vote on the plan next week.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.