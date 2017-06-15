Vermont group to promote outdoor business opportunities

WATERBURY, Vt. (AP) - The state of Vermont and members of the business community are joining together to promote the outdoor recreation economy.

On Thursday, Republican Gov. Phil Scott signed an executive order creating the Vermont Outdoor Recreation Economic Collaborative.

Appearing at the Waterbury Center State Park along with representatives of the outdoor industry in the state, Scott said the state's landscape of forests, farms and communities are a big reason people visit Vermont.

The governor's office says outdoor recreation accounts for 34,000 direct jobs in the state and $2.5 billion in consumer spending.

The collaborative is intended to look for ways to encourage outdoor recreation. Among the ideas that will be looked at are ways to promote outdoor businesses and protect outdoor recreation resources.

