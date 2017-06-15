Quantcast

Trader Joe's granola recalled due to listeria concerns - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Trader Joe's granola recalled due to listeria concerns

Posted: Updated:
BURLINGTON, Vt. -

There's a Trader Joe's recall.

The grocery store says its Grainless Granola may have listeria.

The company says the granola had been on shelves in Vermont, New Hampshire and New York and has since been pulled.

No one has reported getting sick. 

For more information visit, http://www.traderjoes.com/announcement/recall-potential-listeria-in-grainless-granola

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.