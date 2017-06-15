Trader Joe's granola recalled due to listeria concerns

Police say a truck stolen in Derby was found crashed on the side of the road in Coventry.
Vermont State Police say one person was killed in a crash that closed Route 100 in Duxbury.
About 40 Vermont workers are being laid off at Keurig Green Mountain.
Manufacturing in New York state rebounded this month to the highest level since 2014, another sign of strength for America's factories.
Republican Vermont Gov. Phil Scott says he has sent a counter proposal to lawmakers in response to the revised marijuana legalization proposal they sent to him last week.
A group of New Hampshire lawmakers have agreed on a compromise plan to pay for full-day kindergarten, moving one of Republican Gov. Chris Sununu's priorities another step forward.
Survivors of child molestation are urging lawmakers in New York to loosen the statute of limitations on lawsuits for past abuse.
Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center is getting a new CEO.
