Vermont woman dies in Duxbury crash

DUXBURY, Vt. (AP) - Vermont State Police say a Warren woman has died in a crash in Duxbury.

Police say 53-year-old Karen Fleming was driving south on Route 100 on Thursday morning when her vehicle crossed the centerline and hit an oncoming pickup truck.

Fleming died in the crash. The driver of the truck was not injured.

Police are investigating the collision.

The roadway was closed for several hours after the crash.

