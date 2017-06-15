Quantcast

Dodge minivans recalled

BURLINGTON, Vt. -

Roughly 300,000 Dodge Grand Caravans are also being recalled.

The move impacts 2011 and 2012 models.

The automaker says wiring problems inside the steering wheel can cause the driver-side airbags to inadvertently deploy.

The problem's already been reported more than a dozen times with some minor injuries. 

