2 brothers arrested for allegedly passing counterfeit money in NH

Two brothers from the Bronx have been arrested again in our region for forgery.

Tuesday, police in Lebanon, New Hampshire, arrested Jeffrey and Steven Medina for a string of incidents that happened in late May. The brothers were arrested May 31 in Vermont, accused of passing fake $100 bills.

Around that time, reports came in that individuals matching the Medinas' descriptions also tried to use counterfeit cash in New Hampshire. Those accusations led to the latest arrests. The investigation is ongoing and further charges are expected.

Related Stories:

More charges for counterfeit money suspects

Police: 2 men arrested for using fake $100 bills in Quechee