Vt. governor announces creation of new outdoor recreation council

The governor is creating a new council to spur the state's outdoor economy.
Republican Governor Phil Scott on Thursday announced the creation of the Vermont Outdoor Recreation Economic Collaborative at Waterbury Center State Park. The 15-member group will be charged with coming up with suggestions for marketing, development incentives and law changes.
Scott says he hopes Vermont can further tap one of its greatest economic resources.
"In this setting, we are reminded that Vermont's landscape of forests, farms and communities, and their associated outdoor recreation opportunities are a big reason why people choose to live, visit and work in Vermont," said Scott.
Scott says outdoor recreation accounts for 34,000 direct jobs and $2.5 billion in consumer spending in Vermont.
The new council mirrors similar efforts to promote outdoor economies in the Mountain West.
Neither the new members nor the governor put many specific suggestions on the table, but they did say they expect to do so in the near future.
Two brothers from the Bronx have been arrested again in our region for forgery.
Vermont State Police say one person was killed in a crash that closed Route 100 in Duxbury.
About 40 Vermont workers are being laid off at Keurig Green Mountain.
Police say a truck stolen in Derby was found crashed on the side of the road in Coventry.
Manufacturing in New York state rebounded this month to the highest level since 2014, another sign of strength for America's factories.
When you think vacation, does visiting a farm come to mind? City dwellers from across the country have been visiting a Vermont farm since the early 1980s and it's helping owners stay in business.
An inside and explosive look at the Vermont National Guard's live fire training.
A group of middle school students are doing their part to fix up some historic cemeteries in Rutland City.
