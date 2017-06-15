Quantcast

Vt. governor announces creation of new outdoor recreation council

WATERBURY CENTER, Vt. -

The governor is creating a new council to spur the state's outdoor economy.

Republican Governor Phil Scott on Thursday announced the creation of the Vermont Outdoor Recreation Economic Collaborative at Waterbury Center State Park. The 15-member group will be charged with coming up with suggestions for marketing, development incentives and law changes.

Scott says he hopes Vermont can further tap one of its greatest economic resources.

"In this setting, we are reminded that Vermont's landscape of forests, farms and communities, and their associated outdoor recreation opportunities are a big reason why people choose to live, visit and work in Vermont," said Scott.

Scott says outdoor recreation accounts for 34,000 direct jobs and $2.5 billion in consumer spending in Vermont.

The new council mirrors similar efforts to promote outdoor economies in the Mountain West.

Neither the new members nor the governor put many specific suggestions on the table, but they did say they expect to do so in the near future.

