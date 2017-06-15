No more hustling to make visiting hours at 1 Vt. hospital

"To wake up and my husband was sitting next to me holding my hand... That's safety. That's everything," Kelley Karen said.

Karen recently spent several nights in the intensive care unit at the UVM Medical Center and she was able to have her husband by her side when she woke up.

"Having family with you, it changes everything," she said.

But this wouldn't have been able to happen until more recently when the hospital lifted visiting restrictions.

"The notion of visiting hours was a holdover of that old way of thinking," said Amy Cohen of the UVM Medical Center. "What's best for us rather then what's best for the patient."

The idea of open visiting hours has been catching on nationwide, but so far, UVM says it's the first hospital to get onboard. It started over a year ago in the maternity unit and has been slowly rolled out to the whole hospital.

"Patients do better when they can decide who is at their bedside and how they are involved in their care," Cohen said.

Which for Karen-- as a recent patient-- makes all the difference.

"It's comforting, it's less scary," she said. "I was in a room by myself, so it can be a very lonely place."

With the extended visiting hours, Karen was able to have her family there at times when it mattered, times that may not have been available in the past.

We asked what the changes to visiting hours will mean for security at the hospital. The hospital says patients will still need to give the OK when it comes to who is visiting them and when. The hospital also says it will be keeping a closer eye on people who stop by the hospital at night.

Click here for more information on the new visiting policy.